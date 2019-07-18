Multiple agencies respond to an accident about 1 mile north of Norfolk on Highway 81 on Thursday morning.
A Tielke’s sandwich truck and a Nebraska-Iowa Supply Company fuel truck collided just before 8 a.m. They were visible but views of the vehicles were obscured from extremely foggy conditions.
A witness on scene said he observed troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol respond immediately from nearby Prime Stop gas station.
Dozens of first responders were on the scene. Among other things, they are dealing with clean-up of a hazardous material, a firefighter said.
A portion of the highway between Norfolk and Kaneb Road was blocked off as first responders worked on the scene, and injuries were unknown as of Thursday morning. The road remained blocked off as of mid-morning.
Also responding were the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Pierce Fire and Rescue, Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue, Hadar Rescue and the Nebraska Department of Roads.