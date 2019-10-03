Forty athletes competed at the 2019 Nebraska Special Olympics equestrian competition in Central City last month.
Thirteen of the athletes represented S.M.I.L.E. (Stephanie’s Miracles in Loving Equine) of rural Madison, with five S.M.I.L.E. riders taking home gold medals. In all, S.M.I.L.E. riders brought home 19 medals: five gold, seven silver and three bronze.
Maria Broekemeier (parents Tom and Betsy) of Norfolk was a triple gold medal winner, and Katelyn Anderson (Brian and Michelle) of Norfolk and Emelia Aufdenkamp (Jon and Sherry) of O’Neill each won two gold medals while Christine Wolff (Tom and Fran) and Dawson Reiman (Chad and Tracy), both of Norfolk, each won a single gold medal.
Broekemeier won gold medals for equitation, barrels and trails; Anderson won golds for equitation and barrels; Aufdenkamp won golds for equitation and trails; Wolff won gold for equitation and Reiman won gold for barrels.
S.M.I.L.E. riders who won silver medals were:
Katelyn Anderson, trails; Ellie Plisek (Beth Plisek) of Hoskins, equitation; Andrew Meysenburg (Dennis and Laura) of David City, equitation and trails; Paul Meysenburg (Dennis and Laura) of David City, trails; Shelby Reigle (Bob and Tammy) of Albion, equitation and trails; Kylie Yates (Roger and Pam) of Columbus, equitation; Dawson Reiman, equitation and trails; Teresa Chapman (Jane and Earl) of Richland, equitation and trails; and Erin Sledge (Layton and Nancy Hinz) of Columbus, equitation and barrels.
LeAnn Faust (Alan and Patty) of Petersburg also won bronze in equitation.
Five other recreational therapeutic equestrian programs also were represented: Tri-County Ogallala, Nebraska Therapeutic Riding Academy, Windsong Equestrian, Timberlake Ranch and Chadron Rattlers.
S.M.I.L.E. is a nonprofit recreational therapeutic equestrian program in rural Madison, run by Patty Prauner. The program is in its 28th year and serves both special needs children and adults.