Juggler Peter Brunette

Lauren Carlisle, 8, assists Peter Brunette during his performance during the Fit N Fun Family Festival at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk on Saturday. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

The seventh annual Fit N Fun festival lived up to its name.

Organized by the Daily News, the free event at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex on the Northeast Community College campus attracted lots of children — and quite a few adults, too — to take part in the variety of activities that were available, including an obstacle course race, Big Wheel races and a teddy bear clinic. 

The featured performer was master juggler Pete Brunette. 

Helping to sponsor the festival were Nucor, MedExpress Urgent Care, Faith Regional Health Services, WellCare Health Plans, Subway, Megan Eckert with Real Living Advantage Real Estate, Meridian Clinical Research and United Healthcare.

Alleged shooter to move residence

New video from Iran shows Guard warning away UK warship

In a state with crumbling home foundations, relief arrives

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

