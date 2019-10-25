Wildland fires are popping up around the country at an alarming rate. They highlight the importance of fire prevention and training, and Nebraska is no exception.
The Nebraska Forest Service is hosting its second Eastern Nebraska Wildland Fire Academy, Nov. 7-10, at Ponca State Park near Ponca. The academy’s classes are targeted toward equipping volunteers to react efficiently to wildfires in the region.
In total, Nebraska’s fire departments are roughly 92.3% volunteer departments. The Eastern Academy aims to spread wildland fire information across the state, providing red card training with basic wildland firefighter classes, advanced wildland firefighter training, chainsaw classes, and others. The courses prepare volunteers to handle wildfires in their own district and give them the ability when called upon to help in others.
“Especially on the east side of the state, there’s a lack of training,” said Jorden Smith, wildland urban interface forester for the Nebraska Forest Service. “Once you get past the Sandhills, the wildfire risk dwindles down, so having those people out here trained and on the same page as the (volunteer fire departments) and firefighters on the west side of the state is critical.”
Art Robertson is a volunteer firefighter in Hickman. He’s attended both Eastern and Western Wildfire Academies and has seen firsthand the value of wildland fire training.
“I think it’s really valuable because it is a completely different environment, with completely different hazards and tactics we don’t usually have to consider when we’re doing structural suppression,” Robertson said.
The majority of wildland fire activity in eastern Nebraska can be attributed to prescribed burning, but wildland fire training can prove essential even when dealing with fires that are being controlled.
“When we prescribe burns now, it is a lot safer for both the personnel and the values at risk,” Robertson said.
Red card training is also essential not only for those facing a greater risk of wildfire in western Nebraska, but also to have a larger pool of volunteers in eastern Nebraska to call on when they are needed west of the Sandhills.
In instances such as 2012, when Nebraska had nearly 100,000 acres burned on the Pine Ridge, fire departments in the area would have benefited from the ability to call on red card certified volunteers to aid in suppression.
“I think it gives them valuable experience,” Smith said. “Maybe guys who aren’t exposed to (wildfires) really want to go out and do that so he can go out on his own and sign up through us or other coordinating groups where they can go out and participate in real wildfires.”
The Eastern Academy trains firefighters to be better equipped when wildland fires endanger suburban areas, as well. The wildland-urban interface of eastern Nebraska proposes a unique challenge due to the prevalence of larger concentrations of people, giving more opportunities for a fire to start and making those fires all the more urgent to suppress.
“There are plenty of opportunities for value at risk and people getting hurt suppressing wildland fire if they’re not properly familiar with what is going on,” Robertson said. “In some of these areas, like ours south of Lincoln … light and flashy fuels can get people into trouble really quick. They think it’s no big deal, then the wind shifts and it becomes a big deal.”
The academy also gives volunteers an opportunity to network, sharing skills and training they have accrued to help surrounding volunteer fire departments.
“There’s a huge networking value to the wildland academies,” Robertson said. “Going to the academies here in Nebraska, you’re around other people who are not directly neighboring districts and you’re more aware of what others are doing around you to trade experiences and best practices.”
With the help of the academy, volunteer firefighters throughout the state are gaining and sharing knowledge. Skills learned at the academy have and will continue to protect citizens and make wildland fires more safe for volunteer fire departments to suppress.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on classes provided and how to register for the Eastern Nebraska Wildland Fire Academy, visit nfs.unl.edu