Findings of housing study presented

A study revealing the housing needs of Norfolk and the communities of Madison County was recently completed and its findings were shown Monday afternoon at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tim Keelan, a co-founder of Hanna:Keelan Associates, the community planning firm hired to conduct the study, said the study shows some key goals the city and county need to achieve to meet housing demands for residents for the next five years.
The study found that overall, Madison County will need 758 housing units, with Norfolk needing 596.
Keelan said it was important to note that these numbers were goals the community should strive toward.
“This is a target number,” Keelan said. “Individual communities can set your own particular goals or vision to capture that ... all communities have particular types of demand.”
The study was completed with the help of more than 200 surveys collected across the county and a steering committee of government officials, business leaders and citizens throughout the county.
Those units anticipated by the study include about 450 owner-occupied units and nearly 300 rentals. The study also broke down the needs for housing by income and household types, including the elderly, families and residents with special needs.
The highest demand will be for bigger families with larger incomes, according to the study, those who make more than 25% of the median income of the county.
Keelan said they calculated the median income to be $49,000 for a single person and $70,000 for a family of four, so the highest demand would be from families with incomes exceeding $87,500 or individuals earning more than about $61,000 per year.
The average price of a home that is considered affordable for that level of income would be about $367,000 or a monthly rent of more than $1,000, the study said.
There also will be significant housing needs for elderly residents, defined as people over the age of 55.
Keelan said that while smaller communities should focus their efforts on rehabilitating existing housing units, while Norfolk should focus its efforts on both new construction and rehabilitation.
The big question, Keelan said, would be to determine what the next step is for the community and how to utilize the findings of the study.
Keelan recommended the next steps should be to establish a committee or organization to take the lead on housing in the city, a group that could facilitate public-private partnerships and make sure goals were being met.
“I want an organization in each community to keep track of housing partnerships,” Keelan said. “It’s tougher than you think it is. People need to make a commitment to housing in their community.”