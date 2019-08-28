Over the next three days, the Daily News will be revealing the two 2019 inductees into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame, as well as the recipient of the hall’s “emerging business” award.
In 2017, the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk decided to create the hall of fame in recognition of the many Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
In 2017, the inaugural inductees were Appeara of Norfolk and Husker Ag of Plainview. Last year, joining them were Lou’s Thrifty Way of Norfolk and Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson.
A selection committee — made up of Denise Wilkinson of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Mary Plettner of the Nebraska Public Power District and Loren Kucera of the Nebraska Business Development Center, with help from Daily News and First National representatives — had the task of selecting this year’s honorees.
On Thursday, the recipient of the “emerging business” award — an enterprise in existence for five or fewer years — will be revealed. On Friday, the area inductee into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame will be identified, and on Saturday, the Norfolk inductee will be highlighted.
Who will they be? Find out yet this week in the print editions of the Daily News and online at norfolkdailynews.com.