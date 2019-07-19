WEST POINT (AP) — A father and son have been sentenced to prison for killing a man in Cuming County.
Prosecutors said Derek Olson and his father, Jody Olson, killed 64-year-old Ernest Warnock on March 10, 2017, and burned his house in rural Rosalie.
According to court records, Derek Olson was given 42 to 64 years at his sentencing Thursday in West Point. He’d pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson. His father was given 40 to 60 years in prison.
Two others involved already have been sentenced.
Becky Weitzenkamp of Oakland was given 18-20 years for being an accessory. Jenna Merrill, also of Oakland, was sentenced to two years in prison for being an accessory.
Prosecutors said the Olsons went to Warnock’s home to retrieve property belonging to Weitzenkamp and a fight broke out. Prosecutors said Warnock stabbed Jody Olson in an arm before Derek Olson stabbed Warnock several times in the neck and head and hit him in the head with a hammer.