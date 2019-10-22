LINDSAY — Farmers Co-op is now part of the Village of Lindsay.
The Village of Lindsay Board of Trustees approved the annexation of the Farmers Co-op First Addition at its Oct. 7 meeting.
The board held a public hearing during the third and final reading of the ordinance to annex the co-op. The board approved the ordinance and the plat and deed of dedication of the land and approved a resolution that allowed the tract of land to be included within the village corporate limits.
Farmers Co-op was seeking annexation to have its infrastructure upgraded as it moves forward with expansion plans.
The co-op will hook onto the current village water system, but it needs an upgraded water system, which will likely not be upgraded until next spring.
Dale Bohac, JEO Consulting, said the project needs to be designed and approved by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. He will bring a formal proposal for engineering services at the November board meeting.
The expansion is needed to update the facilities because farmers need bigger and faster facilities.
The co-op is making a large monetary investment, somewhere in the range of $5 million to $7 million.
Improvements began in August 2016 when the co-op moved into its new office. The old office was torn down in May 2015.
In the spring of 2017, work began on the 1.2 million bushel grain bin, and work was completed in September 2017. That bin increased storage capacity to 4-4.5 million bushels, up from about 3 million bushels of storage.
Farmers Co-op is one of the few stand-alone co-ops.
The board approved hiring JEO Consulting to provide engineering services for $35,000 for Ash and Dewy streets pending the board receiving funding from FEMA for flood damage.
Bohac said those streets would be returned to concrete streets.
He also talked to the board about engineering Third Street improvements at a cost of $35,500. He said they are waiting for the water tower project to be completed before the Third Street project is done, and he will look at improving drainage to the north. The project will be designed this year but bid for construction next year.