Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk received a five-star rating for heart failure, stroke, pneumonia and sepsis outcomes according to a national report released by Healthgrades.
Healthgrades is the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
The achievement is part of the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, which underscores the importance of hospital quality to both consumers and hospital leaders.
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and additional analyzes outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.
Variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. From 2016-2018, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving five-stars as a group, on average, 220,019 lives could potentially have been saved and 149,403 complications could potentially have been avoided.
A five-star rating indicates that Faith Regional Health’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.
“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing a hospital where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “The hospitals that have been recognized as five-star rated for specific procedures and conditions stand out above the rest for the ongoing dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to their patients.”
“It is with great pride that I can say that Faith Regional has achieved five-star ratings from Healthgrades in heart failure, stroke, pneumonia and sepsis for five or more consecutive years,” said Kelly Driscoll, Faith Regional’s president and CEO. “Faith Regional continues to receive national accolades from Healthgrades and other organizations because of the focused dedication by our medical providers and healthcare staff to consistently delivery high quality patient care.”
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated about 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures.
It also evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.
The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.