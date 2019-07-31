CHAMBERS — The fair here aims to prove there’s no place like Holt County.
Running from Tuesday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 10, the Holt County Fair will feature entertainment for all ages — including free rides for the young and young at heart.
Fair board member and director Heather Tomjack said the River City Carnival out of St. Paul will be free to fair attendees during the evenings from Wednesday to Saturday.
That’s a total of 20 hours of wristband-free riding, thanks to sponsors who made it possible.
“I’m really excited. I hope a lot of people come for that,” Tomjack said.
With a “Wizard of Oz” theme this year, she said the county fair will be “OZsome” for kids and for adults.
“We have the Horn T Zoo trailer coming again. They have lots of different animals that the kids really like to walk through and look at,” Tomjack said.
Adults will find the beer garden and live entertainment — including the Phil Vandal Band on Friday and headliner Dylan Bloom on Saturday — to be a great time.
“We’re also having the demo derby back for the first time in many, many years (on Saturday). It’s just something different, and we’ll have a good variety this year,” Tomjack said.
Rodeos will take place Wednesday through Friday, and there will be a kids' boot race during the Thursday rodeo.
Young buckaroos will also enjoy the mutton bust’n on Wednesday evening, while the older crowd can dance the night away from 9 p.m. to midnight with music provided by a DJ.
Friday will feature a free watermelon feed at 5:30 p.m. and a free-will donation BBQ at 6 p.m.
The Studio 15 Irish Step Dancers will take the stage after that, will the Aksarben Awards immediately following.
Little fairgoers can register for the tractor pedal pull on Saturday at noon, and the Horn T Zoo will be at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tomjack said there’s not really any one thing she can pinpoint as her favorite part of the fair, because she likes all of it.
“I just like to see people having fun and making memories. I grew up around fairs my whole life, so I really enjoy the fair atmosphere. It’s something you look forward to all summer,” she said.
Admission to the fair on Tuesday is free for everyone. Beyond that, there is an admission charge.