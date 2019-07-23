Extreme bull riding

ONE OF THE new events offered at this year’s Dakota-Thurston County Fair is Extreme Bull Riding. Gates open at 5 p.m. with bull-bucking action starting at 7 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — While kids day is Saturday, Aug. 3, one thing is for sure — every day is family day at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair here.

Starting Wednesday, July 31, and running through Sunday, Aug. 4, the theme this year is “Show what you grow, share what you know.”

The Little Prince/Princess coronation kicks off the fair at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The two crowned participants will be honorees throughout the fair.

Thursday’s events include a full day of crowd favorites, including a 6 p.m. parade, community barbecue, tractor pull and a Rocky Mountain oyster fry.

“Free Friday” starts at 7:30 a.m. with Farmers Pride serving free breakfast until 10 a.m. Other free events include an enclosed air-conditioned gaming trailer (back by popular demand), wine and beer tasting and a ranch rodeo.

New to the lineup last year was a dueling piano show.

“The 176 Keys were here last year ... which was a huge hit, and they will be back again this year performing on Friday night,” said Lisa Bousquet, Dakota-Thurston County Fair manager. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Clear your calendar for a full day of activities on Saturday, Aug. 3. New to the fair is the Junk-A-Palooza that runs 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Fairgoers will find antiques, one-of-a-kind finds, flea market items, crafts, farmers market vendors and more. Vendor spots are still open. Call Bousquet at 402-610-0689 for more information.

Those willing to get dirty will enjoy the co-ed mud volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon. Kids Day starts at 1 p.m. and will include a pedal pull, new inflatables, a rock climbing wall and carnival games. A $5 wristband is good for all day.

Extreme Bull Riding will be the Saturday night feature. Gates and the beer garden open at 5 p.m. with bulls bucking at 7 p.m. Come watch as cowboys take on some of the nation’s best bulls provided by Double S Extreme Bull Riding. It’s one night full of action, eight seconds at a time.

Closing out the fair on Sunday will be a free barrel racing event, horseshoe tournament and free ATV rodeo, all starting at 1 p.m. The ATV rodeo is sponsored by 5 County Blast and entries are open to the public.

New commercial and food vendors are on site with a daily beer tent. With too many events to list, those interested may visit www.dakotathurstonfaironline.com for a full list. There’s always free gate entry and parking, with handicapped parking and shuttle service provided.

