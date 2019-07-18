Adair Reese, the reigning Mrs. Nebraska, will be a special guest at an upcoming benefit event aimed at helping military veterans.

The second annual Helping Veterans Heal poker run is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, said Donna Wolff, the organizer of the event.

The starting point of the poker run will be Charlie’s Bar in Pierce followed by stops at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Norfolk, Rumors in Wisner, the Eagles Club in West Point, Pop-N-Docs in Decatur, the White Dog in Wayne and finishing up again at Charlie’s bar.

Registration for the event starts at 10 a.m. All vehicles are welcome and the run will begin at 10:30 a.m., with prizes awarded at 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Bar, Wolff said.

The poker run will also feature a silent auction and a split-the-pot drawing. A free bandana and koozie will be given to all participants. There is a registration fee.

“Mrs. Nebraska Adair Reese will be in attendance, and 100 percent of the proceeds stay right here in Northeast Nebraska,” Wolff said.

For more information, people can contact Wolff at 402-841-3834 or via email at donna68701@yahoo.com.

Tags

In other news

City hopes ‘Baby Shark’ song will drive homeless away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children’s songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.

Openings available on riverfront review board

Openings available on riverfront review board

In May, the Norfolk City Council approved amendments to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River Overlay District (Riverfront Overlay District) to expand the district’s boundaries, increase the number of review board members from five to nine, and include residency requirements.

Road closure to begin Monday

Beginning Monday, July 29, West Norfolk Avenue between what’s known as Emergency Road and 27th Street will be closed to traffic due to the construction of the skywalk connecting Faith Regional’s new South Medical Office Building with its existing west campus.