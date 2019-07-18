Adair Reese, the reigning Mrs. Nebraska, will be a special guest at an upcoming benefit event aimed at helping military veterans.
The second annual Helping Veterans Heal poker run is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, said Donna Wolff, the organizer of the event.
The starting point of the poker run will be Charlie’s Bar in Pierce followed by stops at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Norfolk, Rumors in Wisner, the Eagles Club in West Point, Pop-N-Docs in Decatur, the White Dog in Wayne and finishing up again at Charlie’s bar.
Registration for the event starts at 10 a.m. All vehicles are welcome and the run will begin at 10:30 a.m., with prizes awarded at 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Bar, Wolff said.
The poker run will also feature a silent auction and a split-the-pot drawing. A free bandana and koozie will be given to all participants. There is a registration fee.
“Mrs. Nebraska Adair Reese will be in attendance, and 100 percent of the proceeds stay right here in Northeast Nebraska,” Wolff said.
For more information, people can contact Wolff at 402-841-3834 or via email at donna68701@yahoo.com.