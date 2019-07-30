Event planned to monitor the monarchs

VALENTINE — Northeast and North Central Nebraskand are invited to join the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge and the Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a survey of milkweed and monarch butterflies.
This event is part of the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, a continental effort to document milkweed and monarch distribution across North America.
In the last 20 years, monarch migration populations have declined by more than 80% and the western monarch population specifically was less than 1% of historic populations this winter.
The information collected from this annual blitz events helps scientists understand the current distribution and density of monarchs across North America and determine possible monarch conservation locations.
The Valentine refuge is 72,000 acres of Sandhills prairie and wetland, with eight species of milkweed spread across the refuge.
Milkweed is the primary food source for every stage of the monarch life cycle and because it is plentiful at the refuge, monitoring monarchs here can be can provide beneficial information for the blitz.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Valentine refuge Marsh Lakes Overlook, located 25 miles south of Valentine on the east side of Highway 83.
From there, participants will carpool to a few different locations on the refuge where they will record milkweed as well as the quantity of monarch eggs, larvae, pupae and adults. Light snacks will be provided, but participants should bring a water bottle.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Contact Summer O’Brien at summer_obrien@fws.gov or at 402-376-1889 with questions or to RSVP.