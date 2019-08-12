STANTON — It was a busy weekend for Stanton County law enforcement officers.
On Sunday at about 3 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested Fernando Lopez, Jr. 25, Norfolk, after he was stopped for speeding on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Lopez was allegedly found to be in possession of more than 18 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed pending the posting of a $250,000 bond.
In addition, the sheriff’s office served several warrants that led to some charges.
Kash Wolff, 25, Norfolk, was arrested on a Madison County warrant for failure to appear. During his arrest in Woodland Park, he reportedly resisted arrest and was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and jailed in the Madison County Jail.
Nicholas Roehl, 30, of Bellwood was arrested for driving under suspension on Highway 15 south of Pilger and was found to have three outstanding Butler County arrest warrants for drug violations and bad checks. Roehl was booked at the sheriff's office and later turned over to Butler County authorities.
On Aug. 9, Roehl was released after posting his bond in Butler County and returned to Stanton where he was again arrested for driving during suspension after being observed driving a vehicle from the impound lot, Unger said.
Seth Higginbotham, 32, Norfolk, was arrested in Stanton by the sheriff's office on a Madison County arrest warrant for driving under suspension and failure to appear. He was also found to be wanted on a felony driving while intoxicated warrant out of Monona County, Iowa, for aggravated third offense-DWI and child endangerment, the sheriff said.
Higginbotham was jailed pending an extradition hearing back to Iowa.