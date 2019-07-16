Plans are now set for the reconstruction of Braasch Avenue from First to Fifth Street in downtown Norfolk.
The city council approved a contract at its regular meeting Monday night, awarding the contract for just under $4 million to Penro Construction of Pender.
Construction will begin next spring and be completed next year, said Steve Rames, city engineer. He said landscaping would be finished by early 2021.
Rames told the Daily News on Monday that the original plan called for the street to be finished this year, but finding contractors has become difficult due to the workload generated by flooding across the region.
The city received no bids when the project was first advertised in April.
Moving the timeline to next year allowed two contractors to submit a bid, with Penro Construction ultimately being chosen as the lower bid.
Rames said the cost of the project also is above the estimate originally proposed; the city engineering office originally called for a cost of about $3.5 million.
Part of the reason for the increase is due to the current competitive bid environment, Rames said, and because of the risk posed to businesses along the street.
“When we put the projects together, we look at how can we have the least amount of impact on those businesses,” Rames said. “That usually means more cost and a longer construction timeframe. That will be a conversation we will have to see if we can speed that construction process along and still meet the needs of the businesses.”
Rames said there are still cost-saving measures that could be taken to save money and time down the road.
“We’re continuing to talk to the contractor to see if we can’t find some cost savings in the project,” Rames said.
One example, he said, is possibly using recycled concrete, which could save more than $100,000.
The possibility of installing a roundabout on First and Braasch is also still being discussed, but Rames said if that happens, it will likely happen later on as projects at Johnson Park continue.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it would be good to finally sign the contract and begin the project, which he said is much-needed.
“This is a big project that’s been a long time coming,” Moenning said. “The bidding fell victim to the timing of flood recovery, but I think we worked through that as quickly as possible.”
The city council unanimously approved the proposed contract.