MADISON —The former Veterans Service Office building in downtown Norfolk has been sold.
The Madison County board of commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to sell the building for $45,300 to Gary and Pat Tillotson.
Troy Uhlir, county commissioner, said the county received two bids. One was for $27,000, and the other was the winning Tillotson bid.
Commissioners voted to put the building at 130 S. Fourth St. up for sale in June following a public hearing. They took that action after moving the veterans services office to the University of Nebraska Extension Office.
The county purchased the building known as the former Daycos building near the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue after its lease with Northeast Community College was not renewed last year.
Before accepting the bid, commissioners discussed the law and possible options for the downtown building.
Uhlir said it is his understanding that the Tillotsons would like to lease the building to the Norfolk Good Neighbors to expand its food pantry, which is at the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Madison Avenue. The former veterans services building is next door to the north.
Uhlir said the top bid was about $20,000 under the appraised market value, but there is some benefit to getting the property back on the tax rolls and having it used to benefit people.
Other options considered were to have an auction, lease it out or let it sit vacant and then try to sell it later. Part of the law states that the governing body has the right to do what is in the best interests of the county.
Uhlir said if the county listed it, there would be a commission and there isn’t a guarantee that it would bring as much as the public hearing and advertising for bids has.
Commissioner Christian Ohl moved that the county accept the high bid.
“It’s a tough decision because it is a nice building. It is solid,” Ohl said.
Both Ohl and Uhlir said the food pantry does provide a service that helps the community.
Ron Schmidt, county board chairman, said he didn’t want the county to get involved in the rental business unless necessary.
It also was noted that there are one or two empty spaces within the block.
The closing date is expected to be by mid-August. In addition, Schmidt will represent the county during the closing proceedings.