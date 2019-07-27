As a new school year approaches, so does the need for new school supplies.
But basic school supplies needed by children heading back to school cost an average of $65. Many low-income families in Northeast Nebraska struggle to afford the necessities to adequately begin a new school year.
The Norfolk Family Coalition’s child well-being committee is hosting a Stuff the Bus drive to help provide children in struggling families with the supplies they need to start the new school year.
Stuff the Bus is a program that provides new school supplies and book bags to low-income children in Northeast Nebraska.
In addition to helping children in Norfolk, the program serves an average of nearly 300 children in surrounding Northeast Nebraska communities, including Laurel, Bloomfield, Carroll, Coleridge, Ewing, Oakdale, Spencer, Wayne and Wakefield.
Donations will be accepted at Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 3. Monetary donations also are being accepted and may be sent to Norfolk Family Coalition Stuff the Bus, 123 N. Fourth St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
For families struggling to afford back-to-school necessities, applications for assistance may be done through appointments with community partners like Midtown Health Center and Salvation Army.
Appointment slots are available through Friday, Aug. 2. Applicants must provide a photo identification of all adults living in the household, proof of income for working adults, a copy of monthly bills and birth certificates and medical cards for all children needing supplies.
Applicants must be the legal guardian of the children for whom they are applying and the children must live with the applicant. Call the Salvation Army at 402-379-4663 or Midtown Health Center at 402-371-8000 to schedule an appointment.
The organized distribution event will be Saturday, Aug. 10.