CREIGHTON — There’s a new attraction at the Creighton Historical Museum.
Earlier this month, Jim Wagner donated a single-seat buggy, called a “doctor buggy,” for display in the building.
Mert Crockett, Virginia Buerman and others headed to Wagner’s farm to dismantle and bring it back to Creighton.
The single-horse hitch, which was part of the original buggy, also was included.
The buggy was further dismantled on the street in front of the Creighton Historical Museum and the seat removed. That allowed it to be carried inside.
Wagner then directed other volunteers to reassemble it. Wagner then had the pleasure of adding his original whip to the whip holder.
Matthias Wagner, Jim’s grandfather, settled west of Creighton in 1871. These were already hard times and then a depression followed in 1897.
Still, in 1910 the family was able to buy a single-seat buggy for use to drive to town for necessities. Jim Wagner said he believed that the cost was “somewhere between $300 and $800.”
Over the years, it was more important to provide shelter for newer machinery. The buggy sat out in the elements.
It was later restored with all the iron on the buggy being original. The wheels are new wood, and the seat was made over.
“It’s tough to let it go,” Wagner said.
It is is hoped, he said, that it may help educate future generations.
The Creighton Historical Society will host a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.