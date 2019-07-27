CONCORD — A county fair is more than carnival rides, tasty food and tractor pulls.
“It’s very important to the people. It’s an important social gathering,” said Allan Bauman of Newcastle, who serves as secretary of the Dixon County fair board.
Bauman said he regularly has people calling to inquire about the dates for next year’s fair less than a week after the current year’s fair ends so they can write it down on their calendar.
“I had one gentleman tell me one of his classmates has come back to just about every fair. They were in competition in school and competition in 4-H, and he tries to get back here every year to spend some time and renew old relationships.”
The time to renew old relationships at the Dixon County Fair is set to take place from Wednesday, July 31, to Sunday, Aug. 4, at the fairgrounds in Concord.
One of the regular highlights of the fair is the opening-day barbecue, which takes place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. While the event is free, donations are solicited, and the money raised from the meal goes back into the fair.
“For some of the entertainment we’re providing, that’s very important,” Bauman said of the donations. “With only the gate and dollars we get through the county, we would not be able to have some of the entertainment that we have.”
Entertainment highlights this year include the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls with a big screen that will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and McKay Bull Riding at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
“We had the bull riding for the first time last year. Folks liked it and we liked it, so we have them coming back again,” Bauman said.
A demolition derby — which has been another tradition each year — will close out the fair at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.
Other highlights throughout the fair weekend will include the midway, provided by Ozark’s Amusements of Missouri, which open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“They were highly recommended by some of the fairs they were at last year. We’re really excited to have them come.”
Tickets for the rides are available for purchase in advance at Countryside & Security Bank in Allen, B&S Trading Post in Ponca, Rath Mini Mart in Laurel, Euni's in Dixon, Dietrich Upholstery in Concord, Marron's Service in Newcastle, State Nebraska Bank in Wayne and Cubby's in Wakefield.
There is a fee for entry to the fair, but children ages 12 and under can go for free.