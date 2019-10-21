Decorating for fall

Keep Creighton Beautiful

Virginia Buerman, Bev Schwindt and Doug Joseph replace summer flowers with fall decorations.

 Correspondent/Jim Javorsky

Following the recent hard frosts, Keep Creighton Beautiful Committee members met last Friday to put away the downtown live plant and flower display pots for the year, in addition to remodeling the large planter bunks with Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations. Here, committee members (from left) Virginia Buerman, Bev Schwindt and Doug Joseph replace summer flowers with fall decorations.

