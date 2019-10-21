Decorating for fall

Following the recent hard frosts, Keep Creighton Beautiful Committee members met last Friday to put away the downtown live plant and flower display pots for the year, in addition to remodeling the large planter bunks with Halloween and Thanksgiving decorations. Here, committee members (from left) Virginia Buerman, Bev Schwindt and Doug Joseph replace summer flowers with fall decorations.
CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — “Captain America” actor Chris Evans returned to his native Massachusetts this weekend to help dedicate the new home of a youth theater company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.
RANDOLPH — A Northeast Nebraska man with a flair for frets and a way with woodworking now has a museum credit to his name.
DALLAS (AP) — Crews searched Monday through the rubble of homes and businesses torn apart by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas area the night before, and one person was killed by a falling tree in Arkansas as the storms moved to the northeast.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he is discussing an option that would keep a small residual U.S. military force in northeast Syria to secure oil fields and continue the fight against Islamic State militants.
Excerpts from last fall’s Daily News community conversation on the future of journalism are set to be part of a NET broadcast special that will make its debut this week.
