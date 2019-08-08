With sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the upper 80s, Wednesday was the perfect day for an ice cold glass of lemonade.
So 70 children, armed with a newfound business acumen, put together a plan and got to work slinging the sweet stuff.
The annual daylong Lemonade Camp, put on by the McMill CPAs & Advisors, instructed the young participants on how to start a business and then put the lessons into practice.
Stacey Hogendorn, who works in marketing at McMill, said campers learned on Wednesday morning the “4 P’s” of business — product, price, place and promotion.
“Then (the kids) decided on a price for the lemonade, they made the lemonade, the stir sticks, the signs to advertise it,” Hogendorn said.
The morning also was used to discuss how kids could earn money themselves through jobs like mowing lawns and scooping snow, as well as the importance of saving.
“They learned the basics of business itself. We hope they can take away some entrepreneurship,” Hogendorn said.
Another lesson the campers learned was the importance of philanthropy. The proceeds from their two lemonade stands went to Camp Willow — a nonprofit organization that utilizes horse, art and theater therapy for children with disabilities.
Sydney Watson, the founder and director of Camp Willow, brought two mini therapy horses named Honey and Cookie to the lemonade stand.
“It’s so the kids can see them and know what the money they’re raising is going for. And to help attract people to buy lemonade,” Watson said.
The funds raised Wednesday will be used for Camp Willow’s summer camp, the first of which was in June.
“It will also help to support Camp Willow community events throughout the year as well as camps for the coming years,” Watson said.
Seven-year-old Amelia Wragge said this was her third year at Lemonade Camp.
“I like selling lemonade and raising money for things, because it can help kids or people who need help,” she said.
First-year participant Chloe Wemhoff, 11, said her favorite part of the day camp was petting the horses and advertising the lemonade for sale.
“It’s fun, and it teaches kids how to run a business they can have it for the future,” Chloe said.
Sophia Throne, 9, had participated in Lemonade Camp twice before this year and said she keeps coming back because she likes to sell lemonade.
“And, I like to get money and then donate it to something. My favorite part is selling lemonade and talking to people,” Sophia said.
Eight-year-old Jonah Throne said he also likes selling lemonade at the camp.
“I love to drink lemonade, and I have a lot of fun,” he said.