One dog is dead and another was Tased following an incident involving two huskies running at large recently in northern Norfolk.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said several calls were received regarding the dogs on Wednesday, July 3.
Initially, officers were unable to catch the dogs, but they were able to identify the dogs and their owner. That’s because the two huskies had previously been declared “dangerous dogs” for attacking and killing a smaller dog in November 2018, Bauer said.
While officers were searching for the dogs last Wednesday, the dogs attacked and killed two smaller dogs. One incident took place in the 1600 block of Mulberry Drive and the other was in the 1500 block of Charolais Drive.
Officers were able to stop and catch one of the dogs with the use of a Taser, Bauer said, but the other dog had to be euthanized.
The owner of the huskies was identified as Kathy Wik of Norfolk.
The incident remains under investigation, and a citation enforcement action — outlined in the Norfolk City Ordinance 4-36 on dangerous dogs and consequences of subsequent attacks — is expected against Wik, Bauer said.