Some crops have been gradually catching up to averages, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending on Aug. 5, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5% very short, 21% short, 69% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 14% short, 75% adequate and 7% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn silking was 85%, behind 94% last year and the five-year average of 95%. Dough was 27%, behind 54% last year and 40% average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 23% fair, 58% good and 13% excellent.
— Soybean blooming was 78%, behind 92% last year and 91% average. Setting pods was 51%, behind 66% last year and 62% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 25% fair, 57% good and 13% excellent.
— Winter wheat harvested was 76%, behind 93% and 96% average.
— Sorghum headed was 43%, well behind 75% last year and 61% average. Coloring was 4%, near 5% last year and 6% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 16% fair, 73% good and 10% excellent.
— Oats harvested was 75%, well behind 96% last year and 86% average.
— Dry edible beans blooming was 60%. Dry bean setting pods was 23%. Dry bean condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 32% fair, 49% good and 8% excellent.