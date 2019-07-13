MEMBERS OF THE Morris family made the trip from San Francisco to attend the 100th birthday of the Creston swimming pool Sunday. The late George Harry Morris spearheaded the construction of a pool in Creston, and his grandson, George Morris, brought his family to Creston to see part of their heritage. Pictured are George, his granddaughter, Cloe, his son, Robert, daughter-in-law Katharine, George’s wife, Sandra, and son, Michael.