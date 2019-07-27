A night of western entertainment was enjoyed at the Wayne County Fair this week.
The fifth annual Ultimate Bullriding Tour in the grandstand allowed fairgoers to watch daring riders stick it out with the bucking bulls.
The announcer for the evening was musician Luke Kauffman.
“All these riders have one goal in mind and that is to be champions,” he said.
The event started with a pool of worthy cowboy contestants from all over the country. Not only did these men willingly get on the back of an angry bull, but they tried to stay on for a 8 seconds to qualify for the championship round.
“This is the gladiator sport of man versus beast,” Kauffman said.
As the cowboys’ turns came, they would get on the bull’s back and wait for the shoot door to be opened.
The door would open and the animal would run out kicking and jumping, all while the brave man clung to the bull’s back. If the bell sounded before he was knocked off, he had a chance to ride again in the final round.
“The bulls are bringing the heat,” Kauffman said. “We’re riding bulls now, folks.”
The night did not only have serious riders. Professional bull riding entertainer Matt Merit of North Carolina joined in on the evening’s fun.
This is Merit’s fourth year of clowning around at this event. He kept the crowd engaged and made sure that everyone had a good time.
“When the bucking shoot opens, it’s your time to be loud,” Merit told the crowd. “If you’re not clapping, you’re a bad person.”
Merit ran around the arena in his matching fuchsia shirt and shorts and initiated the wave. He also pulled people aside to participate in an intermission obstacle course.
Also during intermission was a round of bull fighting. This was the first time that bull fighting has been at the Wayne County Fair, but certainly not the last.
Four participants each had a minute alone with the bull where they got into the animal’s face and dared to make it angry. Each fighter spun, jerked and even jumped over the bull to earn points. The most unique and daring professional won the match.
Following intermission, the championship round kicked off.
Ten men made it into this round of bull riding, but only one could be named the champion.
“This is the cream of the crop and the top of the competition,” Kauffman said.
All the riders gave it their best, but Zaine Cook of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, came out on top.
Cook won a trophy and qualified to participate in the L.J. Jenkins Bullriding Tour to take place later this year.
According to Kevin Davis, president of the fair, the event was a success.
“I think it was one of the best shows we’ve had,” he said. “(Next year), I think we’ll do it exactly the same.”