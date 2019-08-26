NORFOLK — The Norfolk Police Division was called to a Norfolk hotel on Sunday morning after staff suspected possible drug usage.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police were called Sunday at 11:26 a.m. after staff suspected that drugs had been used in one of the hotel rooms.
Officers located the room guests and they were identified as Jessica N. Roland, 32, homeless, and Timothy M. Roland, 29, homeless.
In a search of the hotel room, officers reportedly located a homemade glass pipe, a small amount of marijuana and other various drug paraphernalia. The residue in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Both of the Rolands were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.