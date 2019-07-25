MADISON — Tough decisions await the Madison County board of commissioners when it comes to roads.
The county board, which continued budget discussions this week, continued exploring whether to use funds from the county’s reserves or issuing bonds to help pay for road repairs.
After floods hit last March, some badly worn roads in Madison County were destroyed and bridges washed out.
Other roads that were in better shape also were damaged or destroyed. That led to increased traffic, including heavy trucks, on remaining roads and even more asphalt deterioration.
As a result, Madison County finds itself at somewhat of a crossroads as it begins budget discussions to determine what remaining roads need to be fixed first and how to get the most work completed for the dollars spent.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said many of the county’s asphalt roads are in such poor shape that they are not able to be maintained and need to be rebuilt.
“We need to find a long-term solution,” Ohl said. “I think it is almost an emergency situation.”
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, who serves on the budget committee, said he hasn’t completed the roads portion of the budget yet, but he anticipates there will be significant increases in spending.
“Some of that, of course, will be balanced out by what we get from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). But I don’t think it’s going to be a pot of gold,” Johnson said.
FEMA will pay only for funds to get the road back to its same condition before the flooding, Johnson said.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, who also serves on the budget committee, said the county has about 205 miles of asphalt. The county resurfaces around 7 miles a year, he said.
“At some point we’re going to have to fix a large majority of these roads,” Uhlir said. “Fix them right and then have the longevity of the road. Then we can go back to where the 6 or 7 miles a year can keep us up.”
There are times, Uhlir said, he gets calls from constituents asking when a road is going to get fixed and it isn't listed on the one- and six-year road plan.
The county tries to complete the projects in the one-year plan first, with others listed in the six-year plan that need to be fixed but aren’t in as dire shape. They move up in corresponding years.
Ron Schmidt, county board chairman, said he and the other commissioners need to travel all the roads in their districts and identify the roads that need to be fixed immediately, as well as those that need help but can wait, and finally those that are in decent shape.
Schmidt said then the county could decide how to fund it, which might include issuing bonds or using the inheritance fund, which usually is held as an emergency or reserve fund.
Uhlir said the other thing to consider is that the county could get better bids by having more projects completed at once. If paving companies could count on doing 20, 30 or 40 miles instead of just a few miles, the cost per mile might be lower, he said.
Schmidt said one of his concerns about bonding is that it could cause commissioners after him to inherit debt the county owes.
Uhlir said while he understands that concern, this is his first year and he believes he has inherited some of the issues with the roads now.
“Either way, I don’t like either side of it (bonds or poor roads),” he said.
Along with Uhlir and Johnson, the budget committee includes Anne Pruss, clerk, and Nancy Scheer, former clerk; and Dick Johnson, highway superintendent.
Johnson said if the county decides it wants to issue bonds, commissioners probably need to make a decision fairly quickly. And if the county decides to bond a significant number of dollars, it could have to be approved by voters, he said.
Schmidt said the county is considering bonds only because it can’t fix the roads fast enough. Still, he and other commissioners said they would like to have input from their constituents before their Aug. 6 meeting.
The rest of the county budget figures discussed were preliminary. Commissioners discussed the general budget, which covers most of the day-to-day operations.
With a few exceptions, most budgets were within close range of their projected ending totals.
The new budget year began July 1, with the budget hearing likely to take place in early September.