A plan to help revitalize the Sunset Plaza mall took its first step Monday night — or rather, it retook its first step.
The Norfolk City Council at its regular meeting Monday night passed a resolution designating the mall, with the exception of the Target store, as an “enhanced employment area.” The main effect is that the mall can now be subject to a 1% occupation tax. The tax would apply to items subject to sales tax.
The tax would be used primarily to help pay for the debt incurred for making interior and exterior improvements, particularly within the former Herberger’s lot.
The same plan was originally passed by the council last summer, but it was ultimately rescinded after Herberger’s announced it was closing.
Randy Gates, city finance officer, explained that the enhanced designation and call for an occupation tax was subject to certain guidelines under the Community Development Law, and among them is a requirement that the mall create at least 10 new jobs.
With Herberger’s closing, the mall owners realized creating a net gain of 10 jobs was impossible, Gates said.
Michael Carter, representing the mall, said the Herberger’s lot would likely be split among four or five new tenants rather than a single tenant using the entire space.
Carter said to meet the needs of the new tenants, the entire space would have to be redone, and the tax would help pay for the expenses to remodel the former Herberger’s store.
There also would be improvements made on the mall parking lot, roof and food court area, among other areas, Carter said.
“This is a great deal of an expense, and unfortunately today the retail business is not as strong as it once was,” Carter said.
Carter said he could not give any details about any potentially new tenants that will be renting the former Herberger’s lot.
Carter said the plan is to begin charging the tax on March 1, 2020.
Gates said the proposed tax would have to be passed by the council at a future meeting.
In other business, the council also approved a plan to upgrade the radio system used by city staff and emergency crews.
Shane Weidner, city public safety director, said the current system is approaching the end of its lifespan, and the new one would allow for much smoother communication.
He said essentially, the radios would be completely integrated throughout the city and with state agencies, such as the state patrol, allowing seamless communication between different entities.
“If we have a situation, say a person barricaded in a house, police officers and state patrol officers may be right across the street but can’t communicate over radio,” Weidner said of the current system.
The council passed the proposal, and Weidner said the system would tentatively be launched in Norfolk by the start of 2020, although some unexpected problems could still emerge.
The cost of the system is about $2.3 million, and the council passed a series of bonds totaling up to $2.4 million to help pay for the radio upgrades, along with other upgrades for the fire and police divisions.
The rest of the council’s agenda was relatively light and prompted little discussion. The council passed several amendments to infrastructure contracts, a contract for future street construction and an ordinance restricting parking on several city streets.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Dick Pfeil, Corey Granquist, Shane Clausen, Jim Lange, Gary L. Jackson, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren.
Council member absent: Rob Merrill.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
Action Items
- The mayor issued a proclamation for Aug. 4-10 as “National Health Center Week,” which was received by Kathy Nordby, CEO of Midtown Health Center.
- The council held a public hearing to consider a zoning change request from John and Amber Amick for a change from Agricultural to Rural Residential near 61st Street and West Omaha Avenue. John Amick briefly spoke to the council. The council unanimously approved the change on all three readings.
- The council unanimously approved an agreement for the mayor to sign all associated documents with the State of Nebraska and Motorola Solutions Inc., in the amount of $2,376,393.28, which includes $1,507,033.47 for the replacement of existing city radios, dispatch consoles and radio system infrastructure that will fully integrate into the statewide radio system, as well as an additional 10-year system warranty for a total warranty period of 11 years.
- The council unanimously passed an ordinance issuing tax anticipation bonds for a principal amount not to exceed $2.4 million.
- The council unanimously passed a resolution designating the Sunset Plaza Mall as an “enhanced employment area” eligible for the imposition of an occupation tax.
- The council unanimously approved an engineering services contract with McLaury Engineering for gap paving projects on Square Turn Boulevard and Georgia Avenue for a total of $59,500.
- The council unanimously passed an ordinance on all three readings to establish a stormwater fee and to change the two-word term “storm water” to the one-word term “stormwater” in official city code.
- The council unanimously approved changes to two contracts with Rutjens Construction for Northeast Industrial sewer and water main extensions adding about $38,000 to project costs.
- The council unanimously approved a design services contract with McLaury Engineering for Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue drainage studies for an amount not to exceed $43,000.
- The council unanimously approved a change in a contract with Elkhorn Paving Construction for concrete improvements on Prospect Avenue and Monroe Avenue adding $6,400 to project costs.
- The council unanimously an amendment to contract with JEO Consulting Group for Johnson Park improvements adding $19,000 to project costs.
- The council unanimously passed on all three readings an ordinance to restrict parking on portions of Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, 15th Street and 16th Street.
— Nick Gebhart, ngebhart@norfolkdailynews.com