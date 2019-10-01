Harvest is underway in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 13% short, 79% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 9% short, 83% adequate and 7% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dented was 95%, near 99% last year and a five-year average of 98%. Mature was 52%, behind 82% last year and 72% average. Harvested was 8%, behind 16% last year and 11% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 56% good and 17% excellent.
— Soybean dropping leaves was 75%, behind 91% last year and 84% average. Harvested was 6%, behind 25% last year and 17% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 62% good and 13% excellent.
— Winter wheat planted was 71%, near 69% last year and 73% average. Emerged was 23%, behind 28% last year and 38% average.
— Sorghum coloring was 98%, near 97% last year and equal to the average. Mature was 38%, behind 68% last year and 66% average. Harvested was 2%, behind 15% last year and 11% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 70% good and 13% excellent.
— Dry bean dropping leaves was 95%. Harvested was 71%. Dry bean condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 27% fair, 57% good and 7% excellent.