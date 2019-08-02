NELIGH — Riverside Park here was gearing up for an Antelope County Fair classic: extreme bull riding.
Gradually, the grandstand filled up with hundreds of fair-goers and dozens of bull riders waited for their chance to show off their skills.
Kenny Reinke, president of the county fair board, said extreme bull riding has been at the Antelope County Fair for three years now, but bull riding and rodeo have been a fixture for years before that, including a full ranch rodeo at one point.
Reinke said that crowds for the bull riding have been increasing over the years, which is especially a good sign because the show is one of the few events that fair-goers have to pay for.
The bull riding is hosted by Double S Bull Co. of Sidney, Iowa. The company also breeds and provides the bulls for the event in Sidney.
For Matt Palmer, who serves an organizer and “the voice behind the show,” the Antelope County Fair is just one of many stops throughout the country.
Palmer said currently, the show is on what they call the “Nebraska run,” which will include future stops in Pierce, Weeping Water and Tecumseh.
“This is the fourth show we’ve had this week,” Palmer said Thursday.
He said that Nebraska towns are good places with good people and usually bring good crowds (though he noted Nebraska also brings the wind).
“Nebraska has a lot of great people,” he said. “There’s the idea of southern hospitality, but I don’t think you really have to go that far south for southern hospitality.”
Palmer, who lives in Koshkonong, Mo., travels for several months each year to help run the shows.
“This is like my extended family,” Palmer said. “I can be anywhere in the United States and not be more than 100 miles from someone I know.”
Double S bull riding shows are highly competitive, Palmer said, with as many as 40 riders from about 10 states competing on any given night. There were about 30 to 35 riders registered for the show in Neligh.
The riders pay to compete, with purses worth thousands of dollars at stake. But the profession and the lifestyle is only for a select few, Palmer said, as he himself is a former bull rider.
“There’s nothing I can think of more physically and mentally demanding,” Palmer said. “These guys have been on the road since the end of May, going to something nearly every day. It takes a toll on the body. You have to ride through the pain.”
Riders and bulls are paired randomly just before the event starts. Riders are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. The random selections allow for different riders and bulls to win.
“It takes a good rider and a good bull to win,” Palmer said. “Maybe one night, an 86 is the highest score, and they would be the winner. Other nights it could be lower or higher.”
Palmer said the event is ideal for a county fair and a town like Neligh.
“This is a high-quality, fast-paced show that’s family friendly,” Palmer said. “It’s a good time. We want people to be disappointed when it’s over.”
***
Reinke, president of the fair board, said so far this year’s Antelope County Fair has been going well.
In fact, he said, attendance has been so good, especially at the FFA and 4-H shows, that some exhibition events needed to be split to allow every entry to compete.
The rest of the fair will feature a concert by country singer Joe Diffie Friday night, which Reinke said should be one of the most exciting events of the fair.
Following that, the weekend will bring a barbecue and ice cream social along with a tractor pull and demolition derby Saturday, and Sunday will feature another truck and tractor pull and round robin roping.
Reinke said he expects attendance to remain strong, as long as the rain holds off.