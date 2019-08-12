Austen Hagood was re-elected president of the Great American Comedy Festival board of directors at the group’s corporate annual meeting recently.
Chase Pflueger was re-elected vice president, and Jean Hopkins will serve another year as secretary. Anne Pruss was re-elected treasurer.
Lisa Wattier was again elected executive director for the 2020 Great American Comedy Festival.
Committee member Stephanie Brogan will join the board of directors. She joins the officers and other current board members Lonn Atwood, Denice Hansen, Jim McKenzie, David Shipley, Susan Staub and Liz Wallace.
New members for the Great American Comedy Festival planning committee also were appointed at the corporate annual meeting. Eric McKay and Jo Beth Cox will begin their service on the committee in September.
Other planning committee members include Chuck Frohberg, Sue Fuchtman, Janelle Gerharter, Vickie Hrabanek, Traci Jeffrey, Judy Kollmar, Ruthie Kollmar, Timothy Miller, Rachel Reiser, Tyler Throener and Samantha Wolfe.
Anyone interested in serving on the Great American Comedy Festival planning committee should call Wattier at 402-992-1538.