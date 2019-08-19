The Norfolk city council voted to table a controversial ordinance restricting parking on lawns Monday night.
Though no one from the public spoke to the council at the meeting, council members Shane Clausen and Rob Merrill said they have received comments from constituents and wanted to table the item to address concerns about potential loopholes and other possible issues with the law.
The motion to table the ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote.
The ordinance will be discussed in city council subcommittees with city staff members and will be considered again at a later city council meeting.
The ordinance as it stands would restrict parking on any non-paved surface on residential lots, and would also create restrictions on paving over yards to create parking areas.
