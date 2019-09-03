City council passes next budget

The budget for the city of Norfolk was approved by the Norfolk city council Monday night, and the council, mayor and city staff believe it shows how the city is taking positive steps forward.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, gave a presentation about the proposed budget, which was passed unanimously on all three readings.
Colvin said the budget was constructed to meet a series of goals set by the elected officials, including investments in the city’s parks and trails, improving and maintaining streets and increasing economic development opportunities.
The total budget is about $112 million, about $86 million of which will be spent. The total budget is an increase of about 14% compared to last fiscal year.
The city’s general funds, which cover services such as police, fire, parks and the public library, are about $25 million, with the police and fire division receiving about 38% percent of the total general fund budget.
Moenning said the budget shows how Norfolk is growing and the city is using its resources to accommodate that growth.
“We are on a good trajectory and in a good period of growth,” Moenning said. “This will allow us to expand services and maintain a quality of culture of life that can’t be found anywhere else.”
