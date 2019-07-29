VALENTINE — Local talent is always front and center at the Cherry County Fair.
This year’s event from Aug. 4-11 will be no exception, with local vendors, artists and rodeo contestants featured, said fair director Stephanie DeNaeyer.
“We get a lot of local talent, local singers, so I have some lined up for both Friday and Saturday,” she said.
Twin River Band will be featured on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a dance event. The band is based out of Merriman and performs at area events.
Also on Friday and Saturday will be the 10th annual trade show, with over 50 vendors selling products including custom engraved items to metal artwork to trendy clothing and accessories.
“We have a lot of local businesses that showcase their stuff,” DeNaeyer said. “We have some local craftsmen who are going to showcase some of their work at the fair.”
The rodeo events are another big draw for the fair. The Nebraska State Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday will be the ranch rodeo and the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association rodeo/open.
The Cherry County rodeo events are unique in that they have the highest added money in the state, DeNayer said, and the sanctioned rodeo contestants can accumulate points in their events that count towards national finals competitions.
The women’s ranch rodeo is a part of the fair for the first time this year, although it has been in Valentine before.
4-H exhibitions are another event people look forward to every year, DeNaeyer said. There will be a variety of 4-H events throughout the fair, including the horse show on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and exhibits shown on Friday and Saturday.
The event will offer a lot of other fun activities for kids, including the Mac’s Amusements Carnival and turtle races on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.
New events this year include a Jaguar simulator with a raffle for the chance to ride in the real car and a mud volleyball tournament.
For more information, visit cherrycofairgrounds.com.