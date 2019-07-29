Twin River Band

THE TWIN RIVER BAND will be featured on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a dance event at the Cherry County Fair. The band is based out of Merriman and performs at area events.

 Courtesy photo

VALENTINE — Local talent is always front and center at the Cherry County Fair.

This year’s event from Aug. 4-11 will be no exception, with local vendors, artists and rodeo contestants featured, said fair director Stephanie DeNaeyer.

“We get a lot of local talent, local singers, so I have some lined up for both Friday and Saturday,” she said.

Twin River Band will be featured on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a dance event. The band is based out of Merriman and performs at area events.

Also on Friday and Saturday will be the 10th annual trade show, with over 50 vendors selling products including custom engraved items to metal artwork to trendy clothing and accessories. 

“We have a lot of local businesses that showcase their stuff,” DeNaeyer said. “We have some local craftsmen who are going to showcase some of their work at the fair.”

The rodeo events are another big draw for the fair. The Nebraska State Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday will be the ranch rodeo and the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association rodeo/open.

The Cherry County rodeo events are unique in that they have the highest added money in the state, DeNayer said, and the sanctioned rodeo contestants can accumulate points in their events that count towards national finals competitions.

The women’s ranch rodeo is a part of the fair for the first time this year, although it has been in Valentine before.

4-H exhibitions are another event people look forward to every year, DeNaeyer said. There will be a variety of 4-H events throughout the fair, including the horse show on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and exhibits shown on Friday and Saturday.

The event will offer a lot of other fun activities for kids, including the Mac’s Amusements Carnival and turtle races on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m.

New events this year include a Jaguar simulator with a raffle for the chance to ride in the real car and a mud volleyball tournament.

***

Want to learn more?

For more information, visit cherrycofairgrounds.com.

Tags

In other news

Alleged shooter to move residence

Alleged shooter to move residence

MADISON — The 26-year-old Norfolk woman accused of shooting a passenger in her vehicle in February will no longer be staying with her parents.

New video from Iran shows Guard warning away UK warship

New video from Iran shows Guard warning away UK warship

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — In new video released Monday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer is heard telling a British warship not to interfere or put their “life in danger” as the paramilitary force, using speedboats and a helicopter, seized a U.K.-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Ho…

In a state with crumbling home foundations, relief arrives

In a state with crumbling home foundations, relief arrives

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — After worrying for years about the foundations crumbling beneath their houses, hundreds of suburban homeowners in a large swath of eastern Connecticut are getting help from the state to salvage properties that had been doomed by bad batches of concrete.

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Hathaway, who announced this week she was expecting her second child, says she came forward about her struggles with getting pregnant because infertility can be deeply isolating.