CREIGHTON — A suspect has been identified but not named in a bomb threat incident that led to the evacuation of the public and parochial schools here Wednesday.
According to the Creighton Police Department, law enforcement was notified by the administration at the school at about 1:20 p.m. that a reference to a bomb threat had been made.
Although the threat was generic, law enforcement said they felt it warranted action, and the evacuation process was initiated by Creighton Public Schools.
All staff and students were sent to Faith, Hope and Love Church, where students were able to be picked up by their parents. Creighton law enforcement indicated that the evacuation process took only minutes.
An all-clear was issued after law enforcement personnel, with the assistance of the janitorial staff and the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit, made a complete sweep of the building.
St. Ludger’s Catholic School, also located in Creighton, was notified of the potential threat, as well. Due to the fact that the call was received at the public school but a specific school wasn’t stated, St. Ludger’s evacuated its staff and students, as well. St. Ludger’s students and staff went to the Creighton Fire Department.
St. Ludger’s also was cleared by law enforcement personnel and the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit.
The Creighton Fire Department assisted in blocking road and unification of the students and their parents.
While the investigation is ongoing, authorities say a suspect has been identified and charges will be filed. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
Assisting with the efforts were the Knox County Sheriff’s Department; Boyd County sheriff and deputy; Dixon County sheriff and deputies; Niobrara and Verdigre police departments; Nebraska State Patrol and the Creighton Fire Department.
