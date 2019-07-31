A documentary centering on an incident involving Johnny Carson may get its debut in Norfolk.
The documentary, called “The Great Toilet Paper Scare” by Chicago filmmaker Brian Gersten, is about a joke made by Carson on “The Tonight Show” in December 1973 that sparked a panic. Carson joked that supposedly a toilet paper shortage was on the horizon, causing millions to buy up the paper and cause an actual shortage.
“The film will explore the power and impact of media sensationalism, and how the consequences of such events have evolved since this brief period of paper-less panic,” the film’s Kickstarter page said.
JoBeth Cox, director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum, presented information to the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau advisory committee Tuesday afternoon about the film and possible plans to host Gersten and screen the film before its wide release.
“If eyes are going to be on this project,” Cox said, “it would be beneficial to everyone in the community to have Norfolk attached to it.”
The committee voted to pledge $1,750 to help fund the film. And that support will mean that Norfolk would not only be featured in the film’s credits, but Gersten and his team would also help promote Norfolk through social media.
“He will be doing the festival circuit with this film, so that’s a lot of people seeing Norfolk, Nebraska, on the screen,” Cox said.
A date and location for a screening in Norfolk has not been finalized. The film itself is close to completion, Cox said.
In other business, the committee approved its 2019-2020 budget that it will recommend to the Madison County board of commissioners. The committee approved a recommended budget of about $360,000.
The visitors bureau will also present to the Norfolk city council soon, and prepared an economic impact report, which said that tourism in Madison County has brought more than $46 million to the county, including $4.6 million in tax receipts in 2018.