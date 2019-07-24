Calling all heroes to the Boyd County Fair

SPENCER — This year’s theme for this small Nebraska county was almost a no-brainer. Like many areas in Northeast Nebraska, Boyd County suffered major damage in the March flooding. So when the idea of “Nebraska Heroes” was pitched, fair organizers knew it was perfect.
“Everyone in Boyd County is a hero. Come and support our heroes and have some fun as we rebuild our county,” said Janet Classen, Boyd County Fair secretary.
The parade is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., but there are plenty of activities planned before and after. Running Aug. 1-3, the mornings are dedicated to 4-H and open class exhibits with plenty to see and do in the afternoons and nights.
Cool off with a free watermelon feed at the fairgrounds starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Also at that time, the competition (slowly) heats up during the popular turtle races. Kids ages 4-12 can participate in the bicycle/tricycle relay at 7:30.
An inspirational, humorous and motivational presentation will be given by Delores Ruzicka of Verdigre at 7 p.m. in the community hall. The event is a free-will donation.
Finish off the night with bingo starting at 8 p.m. at the senior center.
A free-will donation barbecue will be at the fairgrounds starting at 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone Friday. Afterward, make your way over to the football field as lawn mower races start at 8 p.m. As the sun goes down, grab your lawn chair and enjoy an outdoor showing of “Dumbo.” Refreshments will be provided.
Another busy day is planned for Saturday with a 9 a.m. horseshoe tournament, walking tacos served at lunch time, kids races starting at 1:45 p.m. and a sanctioned pedal pull begins at 2 p.m. The ever-popular ranch chore relay is in its 10th year. Sign up before 7:15 p.m. to enter your team.
Capping off fair festivities will be a variety of music provided by Butte band Geriatrics following the ranch chore relay until 10:30 p.m.