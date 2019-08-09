13,000 burgers grilled during annual feed

PILGER — It takes a village.
For the past 17 years, the village of Pilger has turned out, along with folks from surrounding communities, to grill some burgers and cook up some corn.
For that many years, Ron and Barb Wolverton have organized the Pilger Sweet Corn and Hamburger Feed, with all proceeds going to pay off the town’s swimming pool.
This year was no exception, with volunteers grilling 13,000 burgers to serve at the Cooper Family Community Center on Wednesday evening, with a waiting line snaking out into the street.
Workers showed up at the Wolvertons’ backyard earlier that day to husk and de-silk the corn. More than 60 were on hand, along with a number of Wisner-Pilger FFA students.
Setting up on a shady street later in the day, more volunteers manned large grills, cooking burgers to perfection. Others cooked corn on the cob, and still others dipped the cooked ears into vats of melted butter.
Burgers and corn were rushed, piping hot, to the back door of the Cooper Center where another crew of volunteers slipped the burgers into buns and slipped burgers and corn onto plates. Others served customers, kept condiments filled and waited on tables.
Seventeen years ago, 180 showed up at the feed.
In the past years, more than 1,000 have been fed. This year they traveled from towns as far as Omaha, Lincoln and Sioux City.