In remembrance of Lacey Anderson, a car and motorcycle run is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.

It has been 10 years since Anderson disappeared. Although her remains were found, those responsible for her death have not been arrested.

Anderson, 19, went missing in Norfolk in August 2009. Deer hunters found her body three months later in a remote, wooded area north of Norfolk.

Anyone who knew Anderson or who wants to support her family is asked to meet at Uncle Jarrol’s, 2610 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The group will travel to Decatur and then northwest Iowa before returning to Norfolk.

Anyone who has information about her disappearance is asked to call local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Tags

In other news

State to provide rebates for older buses

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced Wednesday that the state is awarding more than $2.6 million in rebates to schools across Nebraska to aid in the replacement of older diesel school buses.

Young woman remembered

In remembrance of Lacey Anderson, a car and motorcycle run is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Task force arrests violent offender

Task force arrests violent offender

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, working with the U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in South Sioux City early this month.

Sioux City airport closures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City airport must close several times in the next month because of a runway construction project.

Stolen ATV found in Omaha

Stolen ATV found in Omaha

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen Yamaha ATV that was taken earlier this month from a rural location between Stanton and Pilger.

Man who threw brick receives sentence

Man who threw brick receives sentence

STANTON — A 41-year-old Woodland Park man was sentenced to a total of 15 months in the Stanton County jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.