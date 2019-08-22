Young woman remembered

In remembrance of Lacey Anderson, a car and motorcycle run is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.
It has been 10 years since Anderson disappeared. Although her remains were found, those responsible for her death have not been arrested.
Anderson, 19, went missing in Norfolk in August 2009. Deer hunters found her body three months later in a remote, wooded area north of Norfolk.
Anyone who knew Anderson or who wants to support her family is asked to meet at Uncle Jarrol’s, 2610 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The group will travel to Decatur and then northwest Iowa before returning to Norfolk.
Anyone who has information about her disappearance is asked to call local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.