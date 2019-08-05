STANTON — A 44-year-old Yankton, S.D., man was

sentenced to prison on Monday in Stanton County District Court.

Dustin Alstadt was sentenced to 12 to 18 months following his conviction for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), said Stanton County officials.

Alstadt was arrested last October by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office near Stanton.

Also in district court, a 67-year-old Woodland Park man entered a guilty plea to two counts of third degree sexual assault of a child. David Langan entered the guilty pleas and faces up to six years in prison when he is sentenced in October, including having to register as a sex offender.

Langan was arrested this spring by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the sexual assault.

Also pleading guilty was Roman Jennings, 25, Norfolk, to charges of being a felon in

possession of a firearm and second degree assault on a police officer. Jennings faces more than 20 years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

Jennings was arrested by the sheriff’s office in July of 2018 following a traffic stop where he dragged a deputy and vehicle pursuit on Highway 275 before he was taken into custody.

A pistol that he possessed was recovered after being thrown out of the vehicle along Highway 275, the sheriff’s office said.

A 19-year-old West Point man also entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no driver’s license.

Martin Quinones was arrested by the Sheriff’s office in March on Highway 275 near Pilger and now faces up to three years in prison.

Jeffrey Ronnfeldt, 35, of Pierce entered a guilty plea to resisting arrest following a plea

agreement where a felony charge of terroristic threats was dismissed. Ronnfeldt was arrested by the sheriff’s office earlier this year along with Cory Haase following a brick throwing incident at a Woodland Park residence of an on-duty deputy.

Ronnfeldt will be sentenced in October.

