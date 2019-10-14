Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Through Thursday, Oct. 31, the Norfolk Raising Cane’s restaurant is collecting new and gently used winter coats. All donated coats will be given to those in need at the Norfolk Rescue Mission. Individuals who donate coats will receive a free combo of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo.

This is the second year of the program in Norfolk but the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise has held a winter coat drive at its restaurants.

Since 2007, more than 21,000 winter coats have been donated to those in need in their restaurants’ communities.

Tags

In other news

Winter coat drive

Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Knox County man missing

A 53-year-old Creighton man is missing, prompting an endangered missing advisory alert to be issued by Nebraska law enforcement.

Bridge, road to reopen

Bridge, road to reopen

PENDER — Highway 94 east of Pender will be reopened late Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled November completion date.

Free documentary screening offered

Learn more about mental health at a free documentary screening of the second episode of “The Mind Inside” hosted by Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Arts Center.

Cattle killed in crash

Cattle killed in crash

MADISON — An accident that resulted in the death of livestock closed the southbound lanes of Highway 81 near Madison for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon.

Owner found after dog bites two people

Owner found after dog bites two people

NORFOLK — Norfolk police were notified of two dogs running at large in southeast Norfolk late last week, with reports that the two dogs had bitten two different people.

Task force arrests Wayne suspect in sexual assault

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, working with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) violent offender task force, arrested a man Thursday suspected of sexual assault in Wayne County in December 2016.