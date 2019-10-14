Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
Through Thursday, Oct. 31, the Norfolk Raising Cane’s restaurant is collecting new and gently used winter coats. All donated coats will be given to those in need at the Norfolk Rescue Mission. Individuals who donate coats will receive a free combo of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo.
This is the second year of the program in Norfolk but the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise has held a winter coat drive at its restaurants.
Since 2007, more than 21,000 winter coats have been donated to those in need in their restaurants’ communities.