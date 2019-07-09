Winnebago man sentenced

A 38-year-old Winnebago man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 24 months in prison after being convicted of domestic assault by a habitual offender.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said Ronald Frazier was sentenced by Judge Laurie Smith Camp.
On about Aug. 20, 2018, within the Winnebago Indian Reservation, Frazier assaulted a female victim who was Frazier’s intimate partner. Frazier broke the victim’s cellular telephone and hit and choked the victim. Prior to this incident, Frazier had been convicted of assaulting an intimate partner on three prior occasions.
The case was investigated by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Winnebago Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.