West Nile death

State health officials have confirmed the death of a woman in North Central Nebraska from West Nile virus.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death in May from the state’s North Central Health Department. That department covers Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties.

Officials wouldn’t identify the woman to protect her privacy but said she was between 25 and 50 years old and had an underlying medical condition. Hers was the first case of West Nile in Nebraska this year.

Officials said the woman began experiencing West Nile symptoms early, outside of the usual West Nile season.

