A report of a homeless man breaking windows on a house lead to his arrest Thursday night on multiple charges.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Madison Avenue at 11:11 p.m.
The reporting party knew the male and identified him as Xavier T. Bordeaux, 27.
Officers located Bordeaux and immediately arrested him for two active Madison County warrants, Bauer said.
The reporting party stated that when Bordeaux arrived at the house, he had attempted entry but was denied by the homeowner.
He then began to throw rocks through the windows at the residence.
A total of eight windows were broken, and 11 rocks were recovered from the inside of the home, Bauer said.
The value of the damage is estimated at over $5,000.
Bordeaux was arrested for criminal mischief and also cited for disturbing the peace and attempted first-degree criminal trespass. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.