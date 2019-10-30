City street crews will begin terrace grading and street maintenance on 25th Street north of Benjamin Avenue next week.
The crew will be grading the terrace in an effort to improve drainage in the area. This consists of cutting off the buildup of dirt and sod within 4 to 6 feet of the street edge that is preventing proper drainage into the east ditch. The ditches will be regraded between culverts and the terrace will be reseeded. Terrace grading will take approximately two weeks to complete.
Street repairs also will be made during this time, consisting of removing and replacing the concrete panels over a culvert adjacent to Fairview Drive.
Depending on weather, work will take two to three weeks to complete. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area.