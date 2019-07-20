STANTON — A Stanton man was arrested on multiple charges following a motorcycle chase on Friday night.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a dirt bike riding on 10th Street in the Stanton Trailer Court in a careless manner about 9:15 p.m. Friday.
The motorcycle was observed on 10th Street by the sheriff’s office and when emergency lights were activated to stop the motorcycle, the motorcycle began to flee at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner at sometimes driving through the fairgrounds and private yards, Unger said.
Tanner Pinkston, 36, Stanton, the motorcycle driver, continued to flee for nearly 20 minutes with the sheriff’s office in pursuit on Stanton streets and Highway 24 before the motorcycle went north on 17th street out of Stanton.
Next, Pinkston turned west on 837th road and the lost control and crashed into a ditch, Unger said.
Pinkston was taken into custody. He declined medical treatment at the scene and was then jailed on multiple charges including felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, speeding, driving during suspension, no motorcycle license and no motorcycle helmet.
Pinkston has five prior convictions for driving during suspension.