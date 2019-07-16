A call from a female to police Monday night about a man in a car following her led to the arrest of two area men.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said the call came in at 11:15 p.m., and the female provided a suspect’s name and vehicle description.
She was instructed by dispatch to drive to the police station, Bauer said.
While traveling to the police station, officers located the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Taylor S. Thayer, 23, of Hoskins, and the passenger was identified as Martin Santiago, 22, of Norfolk.
A records check of Santiago showed he had an active Madison County arrest warrant, and he was taken into custody.
Thayer was questioned about a marijuana smell emanating from the vehicle, and a search was conducted, Bauer said.
During the search, officers recovered a small amount of marijuana, several Clonazepam pills in a baggie and a small baggie with a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Thayer was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and Clonazepam. Both men were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.