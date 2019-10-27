Two killed in crash

MONROE (AP) — Authorities in Northeast Nebraska said a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office say 43-year-old Lisa Groth of Monroe was driving the car south of a county road Friday morning when it collided with a westbound grain truck.

Investigators said Groth and the child riding with her were killed in the crash. Groth is originally from West Point.

The driver of the grain truck was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash continues.

