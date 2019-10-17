Two hurt in Colfax County shooting

SCHUYLER — Authorities from the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday.
Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Schuyler Police Department responded early Wednesday, Oct. 16, evening to multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting that took place in a home north of Highway 30 in Colfax County, and Schuyler police officers responded to a 911 call from the emergency room entrance of the CHI Hospital in Schuyler.
When officers arrived, they found a a Ford F-150 pickup had been driven onto the curb of the hospital property and came to rest about 2 feet from the emergency room entrance.
Officers located two Caucasian men, whose names are being withheld pending further investigation, who had sustained wounds that appeared to be inflicted by a shotgun. Both men were transferred to a trauma unit for further medical care and, while their injuries were serious, both men are expected to survive.
Colfax County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in rural Colfax County from a woman who said she heard gunshots at her house. Officers located a scene where several shots had been fired from multiple weapons.
Experts from the Nebraska State Patrol are assisting the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation. No other suspects are being sought at this time, but the matter remains under investigation.
More details will be released as they become available.