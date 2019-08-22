High-speed chase

Dominick Ziesmer

 Courtesy photo

Two out-of-state men were arrested Thursday morning after leading the Stanton County sheriff on a high-speed chase and on multiple other charges.

Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release he had stopped a westbound SUV for speeding on Highway 275 east of Norfolk at about 11:12 a.m.

The routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit with another vehicle when a car suddenly drove by on the wrong side of the highway, going east in the westbound lanes.

Unger said he immediately attempted to stop the car, and it drove over the median into the correct eastbound lanes and pulled over.

The male driver then suddenly exited before jumping back into his car and driving off at a high speed.

Unger pursued the vehicle at high speeds east for about 13 miles on the highway as the occupants threw suspected contraband out the windows, he said

The car was forced to stop just into Cuming County, and both the driver — Dominick Ziesmer, 24, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota — and passenger — Ernie Sanchez, 22, of Pipestone, Minnesota — were taken into custody on numerous charges.

Ziesmer faces charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.

Sanchez was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug Paraphernalia, littering and a State of Minnesota felony arrest warrant for a parole violation.

Both men are being held in separate county jails pending the setting of cash bonds.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Cuming County Sheriff’s office and Wisner Police assisted the sheriff’s office in the arrest.

